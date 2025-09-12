No. 6 Georgia looks to extend its win streak to 9 against No. 15 Tennessee

Kirby Smart knows playing Tennessee matters to Georgia fans living close to the Volunteer State even as the Bulldogs essentially have neutered the rivalry itself on the field.

Georgia has reeled off eight straight wins over the Vols for its longest streak in a rivalry that started in 1899. Smart’s lone loss came in his coaching debut in 2016 on a last-second Hail Mary. Smart says it’s a historic rivalry with this the 55th game between the programs.

“There have been a lot of big games played between Tennessee and Georgia,” Smart said. ”So, there’s not a lot more I can say than that. All of those border wars are big-time rivalries.”

The defending SEC champ comes into the conference opener for both teams Saturday ranked sixth after a somewhat underwhelming 28-6 win over Austin Peay.

No. 15 Tennessee (2-0) scored a program-record 72 points in a rout of East Tennessee State. At Neyland Stadium, the Vols have won nine straight and are 21-1 since the start of the 2022 season.

The lone loss? Georgia.

“Obviously, we know the test that we have in front of us,” said Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, who has ended multi-year skids to Alabama and Florida in his four-year tenure.

The game is a sellout and Tennessee fans will “Checker Neyland” in white and orange. The Vols are 4-4 in such games, winning the last three. Tennessee defensive back Andre Turrentine says the home crowd will help the defense.

“Vol Nation’s done a wonderful job over the years that I’ve been here,” Turrentine said. “I’ve not seen a better job being done than affect the offense and affect the tempo and what they’re trying to accomplish.”

QB showdown

This will be Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton’s first true road start and fourth overall. He is 2-1 as a starter. Stockton can scramble, running for 73 yards in the opener. He’s thrown for 417 yards with two touchdowns this season.

Vols quarterback Joey Aguilar will be making his SEC debut and 27th start at the Bowl Subdivision level. The transfer from Appalachian State by way of a quick stop at UCLA got to experience Neyland Stadium as a starter last week in the home opener. He is 15-11 overall and 2-0 at Tennessee.

He is averaging 267.1 yards passing per game with five touchdown passes already. Smart called Aguilar a really good athlete.

“You can tell he understands the system,” Smart said.

Offensive line concerns

Tennessee has not allowed a sack through the first two games. Now the Volunteers are expecting freshman right tackle David Sanders Jr., who missed the first two games with an injury, to make his collegiate debut against the defending SEC champs.

This will be a big test for Georgia’s defense. The Bulldogs have just two sacks coming into this SEC opener compared with eight by the Volunteers.

Secondary thoughts

The Bulldogs have an elite secondary featuring Daylen Everette, Zion Branch and KJ Bolden. Tennessee has a small group of wide receivers led by Chris Brazzell II and Mike Matthews. Each had more than 100 yards receiving last week.

Pick your back

Between DeSean Bishop, Star Thomas and Peyton Lewis, Tennessee has an effective group of running backs that can rotate and keep battering a defensive line. They have combined to average 252.5 yards a game. Georgia has been very good defending the run to start this season, allowing 61.5 yards per game.

