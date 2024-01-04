King Center announces what’s in store for the 2024 King holiday

ATLANTA — The King Center announced Thursday how they plan to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which this year falls on his birthday, Jan. 15.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was at the King Center for the announcement and said you could feel a sense of urgency as the theme of the celebration was announced by King Center CEO Dr. Bernice King.

Bernice King, the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., calls this a “critical juncture” in the history of the United States and the world.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She issued a call to action, of sorts, saying, “My brothers and sisters, let’s not miss this moment.”

There are big plans to celebrate the national holiday and the commemoration of Dr. King’s 95th birthday at the King Center in northeast Atlanta.

The theme is “It starts with me.”

It’s an effort to shift the cultural climate through Dr. King’s teachings.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bernice King said strategies must be employed to create a just and peaceful world.

“Now. Right now is the time for us to shift the cultural climate through the study and practice of Kingian nonviolence. It begins with the King holiday observance,” she said.

The culmination of the week’s worth of events is Monday, Jan. 15 with the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march and rally.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Channel 2′s Consumer Advisor Clark Howard shares health update after heart surgery

©2023 Cox Media Group