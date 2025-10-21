‘Killing the clipboard:’ Wellstar Health partners with CLEAR for new digital check-in system

ATLANTA — CLEAR, a security technology company, has partnered with Wellstar Health to streamline check-ins at local medical offices using a selfie-based registration system.

The new system, known as ‘CLEAR1,’ aims to replace traditional clipboard forms with a digital process that enhances the registration experience by reducing paperwork and increasing efficiency.

Similar technology is currently being tested by CLEAR at several airports in the United States, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“We are effectively killing the clipboard as many would say, this is helping drive greater digital adoption,” Davis Bardan, General Manager of CLEAR Healthcare, told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer.

The partnership aims to improve patient experiences by streamlining the check-in process, reducing the need for manual lookups and paper forms.

Since its initial launch at Avalon Health Park in May 2024, the integration has shown significant improvements in operational efficiency and patient satisfaction.

“CLEAR’s focus is on making everyday experiences both safer and easier, and our work with Wellstar is helping pave the way for the future of modern patient experiences,” Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR, said in a statement.

The integration of CLEAR1 with Epic Welcome allows patients to check in using a selfie at a kiosk or on a handheld tablet, making the process faster and easier. The technology is currently live at Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center and five outpatient facilities.

Key outcomes from the implementation include a significant increase in digital check-in adoption from 2% to 10%, particularly among patients aged 45 and older.

Additionally, 73% of patients who used the digital check-in reported they would use it again.

“The results of the study speak for themselves. By leveraging CLEAR1’s technology we introduced a modern, digital check-in experience that saves patients and team members time,” Dr. Hank Capps, EVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer for Wellstar Health System, said.

Operational efficiency has also improved, with over 1,500 staff hours saved in just six months, allowing staff to focus on more complex patient needs. The reduction in duplicate records and administrative costs is projected to save $2 million for every 25,000 patients verified through CLEAR1.

With plans to expand CLEAR1 technology across its system, Wellstar officials said the company aims to continue enhancing patient and staff experiences, leading to a more integrated healthcare future.

