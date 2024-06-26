Kenya Moore will not return to Real Housewives of Atlanta after 11 seasons on the show

ATLANTA — Sources confirm to Entertainment Tonight that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore will not return to the show.

After 11 seasons, the 53-year-old reality TV star is making an exit from the Bravo show.

On Wednesday, Moore posted a photo of her 5-year-old daughter on Instagram with a caption that shed light on what she’s thinking after parting ways with the series.

“Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clean,” she wrote in her caption. “So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide?” ET reported.

This comes days after sources confirmed to ET that she was suspended.

Days ago, ET reported that Moore was suspended for allegedly depicting Brittany (Eady) performing a sexual act at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta.

Moore took to social media to address those allegations, saying “I would never engage in revenge porn...”

Brittany also addressed the controversy on Instagram, expressing hurt over being “targeted or HAZED” and denying any involvement with weapons or threats. “For the record, I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever,” ET reported.

According to ET, Moore stated that she was not going anywhere, in response to talk about whether she would be leaving the show.

“I’m not going anywhere, despite all the stuff surrounding whatever… people want to write,” Moore said.

But on Wednesday, Moore continued on in her Instagram caption saying that she and her daughter will continue to thrive.

“My life is blessed. Myself and my daughter will continue to thrive in a non-toxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected. Thank you, God for covering us,” her caption read.

