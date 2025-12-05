Judge overturns Georgia law restricting gender-affirming care for trans inmates, appeal filed

ATLANTA — A federal judge has overturned a Georgia law that restricts gender-affirming care for inmates in the state’s prisons.

The judge issued a permanent injunction on Wednesday against SB 185, signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in May and enforced as of July, finding that it violated the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

The law prohibited state funds or resources for “sex reassignment surgeries or any other surgical procedures that are performed for the purpose of altering primary or secondary sexual characteristics,” as well as hormone replacement surgeries and “cosmetic procedures or prosthetics intended to alter the appearance of primary or secondary sexual characteristics.”

Following the ruling, attorneys for the Department of Corrections filed a notice of appeal on Friday with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, looking to have the judgment overturned.

So far, there is no word on whether the court will take up the appeal.

