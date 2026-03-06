Job seekers turn to Atlanta career fair as national job losses mount

ATLANTA — More people across the country are looking for work after the U.S. lost 92,000 jobs last month, pushing the national unemployment rate up to 4.4%.

The uncertain job market comes as many job seekers are brushing up their resumes and looking for new opportunities.

At the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta, people gathered for the Showcase Atlanta job fair, where recruiters and applicants met face-to-face in hopes of finding the right match.

Organizers say the event is connecting employers and job seekers, particularly as the city prepares for future opportunities tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is expected to bring additional jobs and development to the area.

Some attendees were also taking advantage of services like professional headshots and resume support, hoping to improve their chances of landing their next role.

“I want to get into construction,” said Alexandria, one of the job seekers attending the event.

Organizers say the job fair has already helped some people secure employment.

“We’ve had folks hired on site, and as you can see, interview training is happening,” one representative said.

Others attending the event said the number of opportunities and resources was encouraging.

“It’s very informative. There are so many booths, it’s kind of overwhelming, but I’m here, and I’m excited,” said attendee Janay Terry.

Still, the search for the right opportunity can take time.

Ladell Williams, a senior-level professional who works as a chief of staff for companies, said she is continuing to look for a position that matches her experience and skill set.

“I’ve been having to dig a little deeper,” Williams said. “I’ve had second-level chats with HR people here today.”

Experts say several factors are creating uncertainty in the job market.

Tucker Balch with Emory University’s Goizueta Business School says higher costs, tariff policies, and the growing use of artificial intelligence are complicating business planning for many companies.

Channel 2 Action News checked with the Georgia Department of Labor, but officials say their next update will not come until April because of the federal government shutdown.

Even so, Georgia’s job market has been performing better than the national average, with the state’s unemployment rate currently at 3.6%.

Officials say they will continue monitoring how recent layoffs and economic changes could impact hiring in the months ahead.

