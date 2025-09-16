It’s time to write your letters - USPS launches 2025 Operation Santa program

ATLANTA — The U.S. Postal Service launched the 2025 season of USPS Operation Santa on Monday, inviting children and families nationwide to write letters to Santa Claus.

The program, now in its 113th year, connects letter writers with generous individuals and organizations who help fulfill holiday wishes. Letters must be postmarked by December 6 to be eligible for adoption and fulfillment.

“For more than a century, USPS Operation Santa has brought communities together to make the holidays brighter,” said Sheila Holman, USPS marketing vice president.

This year, participants have the option to fulfill wishes from multiple people within a single household by adopting a family letter. The Postal Service is also making it easier for participants to fulfill holiday wishes with the USPS Operation Santa online gift catalog.

Introduced last year, the online gift catalog streamlines the fulfillment and shipping experience and will feature a significantly expanded selection with thousands of items when letter adoption opens on November 17.

With the expanded options and streamlined processes, USPS Operation Santa aims to fulfill more holiday wishes than ever before.

For more information on the program, visit USPSOperationSanta.com.

