‘It’s my duty to serve’: Ch. 2 gets exclusive look at how GA sailors are training amid Gaza conflict

ATLANTA — As the Israel-Hamas war escalates, the U.S. Is working to prevent the conflict from widening in the Middle East.

Those efforts include sending two aircraft carrier strike groups to the eastern Mediterranean near Israel.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan and photojournalist Justin Crate traveled aboard the USS George Washington, off the coast of Norfolk, Virginia, to find out how Georgia sailors are training and staying prepared.

They were initially set to tour the USS Eisenhower, but that trip was canceled at the last minute just before it was deployed toward the Middle East.

The Navy, like all branches of the military, is struggling to meet its recruiting goals. This comes at a critical time of major conflicts around the world.

“We always have to be ready and think, ‘What if we are called today?’” Lt. Cmdr. Tina Reed said.

“You train to be prepared,” said Petty Officer Second Class Howard Young, an aviation electronics technician.

“I’m super confident in my fellow sailors to do their job and get us back home safe,” Petty Officer Second Class Jeremy Taylor said.

With conflicts escalating overseas, Regan learned that the U.S. Navy is ready to serve and protect.

We went to get a first-hand look at the intense training and preparations of sailors, especially those from Georgia.

Our crew climbed aboard a naval transport plane and flew out a hundred miles into the Atlantic to land on the flight deck of the USS George Washington.

This massive carrier is home to nearly 3,000 sailors. On this mission, F-18 naval aviators are getting tested on takeoffs and landings.

The training the sailors have to go through and how sailors from across metro Atlanta are making an impact on the mission, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

