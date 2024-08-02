It’s International Big Mac Day and McDonald’s is celebrating with $2 deal

ATLANTA — Let’s all sing it together now: “Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun.”

Friday is International Big Mac Day and to celebrate, McDonald’s is offering $2 Big Macs at some stores. No, it’s nothing to “Grimace” at.

Aug. 2 is the birthday of Jim Delligatti, who invented the world-renowned burger that even Ronald himself loves.

He first tested the sandwich at his restaurant in Uniontown, Pennsylvania on April 22, 1967, McDonald’s said in a press release. After customers enjoyed it, he took them to more restaurants in Pittsburgh before it made its national debut in 1968, our sister station WPXI-TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I would make the sauce in the restaurant by hand, mixing all the ingredients together myself. It was hard work, but the customers loved it,” Delligatti once said.

So, how do you get a $2 Big Mac? You will need to download the MyMcDonald’s Rewards app. If your local McDonald’s is participating, you can look in the deals area and you should see the offer there.

Even the Hamburglar considers the deal a steal. Just don’t let him get his paws on your burger – robble, robble.

RELATED NEWS:

McDonald's: What you need to know McDonald's: What you need to know (NCD)

©2024 Cox Media Group