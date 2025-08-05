It’s ‘Georgia Farmers Market Week,’ celebrating farmers markets and vendors across GA

ATLANTA — Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper has proclaimed this week as “Georgia Farmers Market Week,” coinciding with National Farmers Market Week, to support local farmers markets and vendors across the state.

The proclamation is part of several new initiatives announced by the Georgia Department of Agriculture to bolster farmers markets and their vendors.

These initiatives include launching an interactive statewide farmers market map for consumers and forming a partnership with the nonprofit Generation Gap, which focuses on farmers markets.

“I’m proud to declare this week Georgia Farmers Market Week, and to highlight the important role farmers markets play in supporting our state’s number one industry, farm families, and agribusinesses across Georgia,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “Farmers markets are more than just places to buy produce—they are platforms for community resilience, economic mobility, and local culture,” said Generation Gap Director Sagdrina Brown Jalal.

Through its Georgia Grown program, the Georgia Department of Agriculture is furthering its commitment to helping farmers markets, their vendors, and Georgia’s number one industry—agriculture—continue to thrive.

The Georgia Grown Farmers Market map, set to be unveiled later this week, will showcase farmers markets across the state that partner with Georgia Grown, making it easier for consumers to find local markets and highlighting Georgia Grown members and products.

