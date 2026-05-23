Investigators need help finding mail theft suspect

ATLANTA — Investigators with Atlanta Police Dept. say they need help identifying a mail theft suspect.

The thefts were reported on May 20 at 835 Oglethorpe Ave.

Imagery shows the suspect at around 1:30 a.m. damaging mailboxes at the property and taking many pieces of mail.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the suspects or incident to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny Unit or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

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