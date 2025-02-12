Interim chief of staff named for Georgia House Speaker, as Terry England recovers from accident

ATLANTA — While Terry England, the chief of staff for Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, recovers from a freak accident on his farm over the weekend, a new chief has been named to fill the spot in the meantime.

A statement from Burns’ office named Chris Riley the interim chief of staff through the end of the current legislative session. Previously, Riley was the chief of staff for former Gov. Nathan Deal.

England has served as chief of staff to Burns since 2023. On Saturday night, England underwent surgery for a spinal cord injury from what’s been described as a “freak accident.” He’s now in recovery.

“I’m excited to be welcoming Chris Riley to our team in the Speaker’s Office for the remainder of this legislative session,” Burns said. “While we’re deeply saddened by the circumstances of this transition, Chris brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will be invaluable as we continue our work on behalf of the people of our great state. No one knows Terry England’s mind and heart for Georgia better than Chris Riley, and I’m confident he will step into this role with Terry’s love for our state at the forefront of his leadership as interim chief of staff.”

As for Riley, he currently operates a small cattle business with his wife Bambi and their sons on a farm in north Hall County, according to Burns’ office.

“Terry England has been a tireless advocate for Georgians in every corner of our state for decades, and it’s an honor to be welcomed into this role while he recovers,” Riley said. “I’m looking forward to working alongside my friend Speaker Burns as he continues to advance a strong, common-sense agenda in the House.”

