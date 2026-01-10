Influencer claims Atlanta rapper Offset owes her money, threatening her

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Offset is facing allegations that he threatened an influencer and is refusing to pay her the thousands of dollars he owes her.

Celina Powell posted to her three million Instagram followers that Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, owes her more than $15,000.

She said that her attempts to get her money back have been met with threats.

“If ANYTHING happens to me, OFFSET did it,” she posted on her Instagram story.

She added that she’s tired of fearing the rapper and has spent weeks trying to get back the money she loaned him.

Offset has not publicly commented on the allegations being made against him.

The rapper, 34, grew up in Lawrenceville and co-founded the rap group Migos, which disbanded after the 2023 murder of Takeoff.

