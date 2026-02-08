‘I thank God every morning for me waking up’: Atlanta 18-year-old survived being shot in her own bed

ATLANTA — An 18-year-old woman was shot while lying in her bed. It happened in southwest Atlanta on McDaniel Street.

Channel 2’s Cory James spoke with the high school student.

She’s happy to be out of the hospital, but she says she is dealing with a lot of PTSD.

Raven Brown says it’s even worse knowing the person who fired shots into her home is still on the run.

An Instagram live video shows Brown, a senior at Carver High School, talking to friends about her 18th birthday that was just minutes away.

But Brown said seconds after she ended the stream, “Pow pow pow pow pow, they was not stopping.”

The southwest Atlanta teen says she immediately felt a sharp pain.

“I collapsed on the floor, my whole arm and two fingers felt numb, and my brother was like, ‘You OK?’ and I was like, ‘I’m shot, I got hit,’” Brown said.

She was rushed to the hospital with injuries to her rib, shoulder, and lung.

While doctors and nurses treated her, Atlanta PD says officers recovered shell casings at the scene on McDaniel Street.

So far – the family and neighbors say security cameras did not catch the shooter or shooters, but they are hoping someone who knows something will speak up.

Meantime, Brown has a GoFundMe account set up to help with unexpected medical costs from a shooting that she knows could have killed her.

“I thank God every morning for me waking up,” she said.

