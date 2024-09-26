Hurricane Helene: Here’s how to keep your pets safe

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is making sure you’re weather-aware before Hurricane Helene moves in for your safety and for the safety of your furry family members.

Hurricane Helene is expected to move into metro Atlanta and north Georgia late Thursday night and into early Friday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says we can expect to see heavy rains, strong winds and possibly some flooding. All of north Georgia is under a Flood Watch until Friday afternoon.

With the threat of severe weather moving in, it’s always best to have a preparedness plan for your pets.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says there are six things you need to have packed up in your “pet preparedness kit” in case disaster strikes.

A week’s worth of food A week’s worth of water Medications Vaccination and medical records Pet insurance policy Pictures of you and your pet in case you get separated

The best ways to keep your pet safe during the storm are similar to keeping yourself safe, according to the FDA.

Keep your pet indoors and in the most interior room on the lowest level of your home

Stay away from windows

Get in the bathtub and cover yourself with a mattress to protect yourself from debris

Keep animals in their carriers and crates for extra protection

Above all, if you’re forced to evacuate, make sure to take your pets with you.

