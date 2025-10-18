Hundreds of protesters march to the Georgia State Capitol

ATLANTA — As millions of people gather nationwide for “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump, hundreds of people gathered in Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was at the Atlanta Civic Center on Saturday morning, where a large crowd gathered for a rally.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Shortly after, the crowd marched more than two miles to the Georgia State Capitol in downtown Atlanta.

Protesters told Mims that they fear their rights are slowly eroding under President Trump’s administration.

“The fact that he is going after American citizens and weaponizing the DOJ against people that he just wakes and decides are his enemy that he doesn’t like, he’s just a petulant child that wants to be a king,” Taffy Jo Mayers said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Many are also protesting U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement, and what they describe as aggressive raids.

“He wants to be a dictator. We need to say that’s not OK,” Susanne Keough said. “We’re everyday, American people; we’re not extremists.”

Some Republican leaders have called these rallies Marxist and Communist.

At least two dozen rallies were planned around north Georgia on Saturday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group