Hundreds gather in Atlanta to protest shootings involving ICE, Customs and Border Protection

ATLANTA — Local organizations concerned with immigration operations gathered in downtown Atlanta on Thursday night.

They said it was supposed to be a second day of protests after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

However, minutes before the crowd began marching, they learned U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were involved in the shootings of two people in Portland, Oregon.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was at the protest and spoke with demonstrators who say what’s happened is unacceptable.

“Unless somebody stands up to what’s happening, it will continue,” said Claudia Andrade.

Their march started at the Georgia State Capitol downtown to send a message to lawmakers.

“They need to be very mindful of ways they are potentially partnering with the federal government, particularly immigration authorities, because, often, they lack the training to be able to effectively deal with the civilian population,” said Devin Barrington-Ward.

“We need money for education and jobs and housing, not for these racist deportations,” said Stephan Sellers.

Protestors walked half a mile to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Atlanta field office. They stopped there to chant before making the round trip back to the Georgia State Capitol.

The crowd finished their night in under three hours, without disruption, arrests or injuries.

“The working-class people of this country will stand together,” said Sellers.

