2 shot by federal agents in Portland, sources say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot by federal agents in Portland, Oregon on Thursday, sources have confirmed to ABC News.

The FBI is responding to the scene, sources said.

Sources say the federal agents are with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Portland police say they were called for help shortly before 2:30 p.m. local time and found a man and woman with “apparent gunshot wounds.”

Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Portland Police Chief Bob Day urged calm amid “heightened emotion” following a deadly ICE officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

“We are still in the early stages of this incident,” Day said in a statement. “We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more.”

“Portland does not respond to violence with violence,” Portland Mayor Keith Wilson said in a statement. “We respond with clarity, unity, and a commitment to justice. We must stand together to protect Portland.”

