Hundreds gather across metro Atlanta for anti-ICE protests

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in several places across metro Atlanta to protest against ICE.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was among those who gathered on Courtland Street and protested through the streets of downtown Atlanta.

“Abolish ICE!” protesters shouted Tuesday night.

“As long as we keep protesting, we’re showing that we’re still here and fighting for what is right,” one protester said.

During the protest inside Hurt Park, people held signs that read, “Ice Out,” “Justice for Renee Good,” the woman shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, and more.

“I think for us to get our power back, we have to organize and make sure we’re standing together,” Raven Pugh explained.

The Free America Walk Out was held around the country and across metro Atlanta.

Mostly students walked out of class or off work at Kennesaw State University, Emory University, Georgia State University, Georgia Tech and some high schools in response to President Trump’s administration and immigration policies.

“We’re still being chased. Our families are being separated, and we’re having to live in constant fear,” said protester and immigrant Maria Delgado.

But not everyone supported the movement.

“These ICE agents have a tough job, and when they’re demonized all day, it makes it difficult for them to complete their job,” UGA student Thomas Chamers explained.

When Hurt Park protesters took to the streets, one protester explained why he joined the rally.

“We’re here to support immigrants and the people…the workers of the country,” he said.

Protesters made their way to the Georgia State Capitol and through downtown Atlanta and back to Hurt Park, where they peacefully disassembled.

They vowed to hold another rally in the coming weeks.

