Humanoid robots will soon help build electric vehicles here in Georgia

ATLANTA — A humanoid robot took center stage at the CES tech showcase this week, which will soon help build cars here in Georgia.

Hyundai-owned Boston Dynamics publicly demonstrated the robot called Atlas at the electronics convention on Monday in Las Vegas.

The company said a product version of the robot that will help assemble cars is already in production and will be deployed by 2028 at Hyundai’s electric vehicle manufacturing facility near Savannah.

The South Korean carmaker holds a controlling stake in Massachusetts-based Boston Dynamics, which has been developing robots for decades and is best known for its first commercial product: the dog-like robot called Spot.

A group of four-legged Spot robots opened Hyundai’s event Monday by dancing in synchrony to a K-pop song.

It’s rare for leading robot makers to publicly demonstrate their humanoids, in part because fumbles attract unwanted attention — such as when one of Russia’s first humanoids fell on its face in November.

Robotics startups typically prefer to show off their research prototypes in videos on social media, offering them the opportunity to show the machines at their best and edit out their failings.

At the end of Monday’s live Atlas demonstration, which appeared flawless, the humanoid prototype swung its arms in a theatrical gesture to introduce a static model of the new product version of Atlas, which looked slightly different and was blue in color.

