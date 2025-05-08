Human trafficking is everywhere, especially here in GA. This new app will help you report it

ATLANTA — Sex trafficking is a $10 billion industry, and it’s happening everywhere.

We’ve found a new app that is designed to make it easier to report traffickers to the police.

Lala Appleberry said she eventually learned that her boyfriend - the man she trusted - was a trafficker.

“It started with hugging, touching, kissing, things like that. And it grew. It became more, the ask became more,” Appleberry said. “I didn’t realize it was boyfriend to trafficker. It was, ‘This is my boyfriend and I’m going to help him’ cause we live together and we’re doing this together. I’m his Bonnie, he’s my Clyde. He needs help, and he has helped me.

Unfortunately, her story is very common.

“This could be happening in your neighborhood and your bougie neighborhood in Milton, or Cobb County, or Johns Creek, or Peachtree City, or Buckhead, or Brookhaven. It is happening, it could be on your street, and you might not know,” said Titania Jordon, chief parent officer of Bark Technologies.

Bark helps parents keep track of the online activity of their kids.

Jordon was in Washington as details of Operation Burn Notice were revealed.

The multi-agency undercover effort targeting sex trafficking nabbed 17 people in Henry County.

“There’s a new app called Simply Report out. That helps to fight human trafficking. You know, unfortunately, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has left too many victims without help,” Jordon said.

Simply Report helps users identify and report trafficking indicators to the authorities.

“It’s going to empower those who are involved in trafficking, those victims and hopefully survivors, to be able to report without worrying that they’re going to get arrested for being in this industry,” Jordon said.

Here is how you can download the app: Apple, Google Play

