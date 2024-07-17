The HOPE Scholarship has now helped 2.1 million Georgians go to college

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced this week that the HOPE Scholarship has now awarded more than $15 billion since its inception in 1993.

“The HOPE Scholarship has been essential to that growth by preparing a generation of students for success. This milestone reminds us of that incredible impact and the lasting legacy of former Governor Zell Miller,” Kemp said.

The HOPE Program has grown to include the HOPE Scholarship, Zell Miller Scholarship, HOPE Grant, Zell Miller Grant, HOPE Career Grant, and the High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program.

So far, the scholarships have helped 2.1 million Georgia students with going to college.

The scholarships are funded by the Georgia Lottery for Education and administered by the Georgia Student Finance Commission.

“We’re excited to celebrate the milestone of $15 billion in HOPE awards to Georgia’s college, university and technical college students,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin. “It’s an honor to work each day for Georgia’s HOPE and Pre-K students and their families. The Georgia Lottery is grateful for Governor Kemp, the Georgia General Assembly, and all who have worked diligently to make this achievement possible.”

HOPE Programs are offered at 79 Georgia public and private colleges and universities.

