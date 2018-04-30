Homeowners become targets of burglars twice in one day

ATLANTA - A local homeowner says he burglarized twice in the same day by the same crooks.
Homeowner Claude Anderson said his wife first noticed something was off when she got home Tuesday morning to their house along Defoors Mill Drive NW.
The thieves had taken electronics and jewelry. His neighbor’s security camera captured the crime in progress.
The crime spree was far from over. Later that night, Anderson said the thieves came back.
See this man walking out of the house? He DOES NOT live there! See the other guy walking as he walks out of the house? The victim tells me he thinks he is the lookout, while the other man steals $7K worth of jewelry. That’s not all. The brazen theft at 11. #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/CiYqvJDAkh— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) April 30, 2018
