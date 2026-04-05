Home burns in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured images of a fire response at 891 McDaniel Street SW in Atlanta.

The images show significant damage to the structure.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said the single-story home had heavy fire and when crews got there, it was fully involved.

The main part of the fire was in the back of the house and extended up into the attic.

AFR said the cause of the fire was still under investigation but all occupants were accounted for.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group