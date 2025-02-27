Hollman family pleads for charges against officer in deacon’s tasing death

ATLANTA — The family of a deacon who died after an Atlanta police officer used a Taser on him met again with the district attorney, seeking criminal charges against the officer.

Johnny Hollman died at the age of 62. Police say he was tased while refusing to sign a traffic citation.

Officer Kiran Kimbrough was fired, and the family reached a settlement with the city.

The family met Thursday with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, telling Channel 2′s Tom Regan they want Kimbrough to also be held accountable in court.

