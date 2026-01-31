High-tech new truck will help Secret Service agents in Atlanta catch criminals faster

ATLANTA — The U.S. Secret Service Atlanta Field Office has a new truck that’ll help take cybercriminals off the street.

They gave Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne a look at the first-of-its-kind truck for any Secret Service office.

“If you see this vehicle show up, we’re going to find some information, we’re going to find some evidence, and you’re going to go to jail,” said U.S. Secret Service Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge Zach Bulliner.

Officials say they’ll use the Digital Analysis Response Truck, or DART, in child sexual abuse cases, child porn cases, fraud cases and more.

Bulliner and Technical Special Agent Dean Glore say the truck has equipment that will let them copy digital evidence that they recover during a search.

Before, it might have taken them weeks or months to haul seized computers, phones and more to the Secret Service lab to see if there is evidence for an arrest, but DART speeds up the process to the same day.

“If there’s a child in that house that’s being abused, that abuse stops that day, it doesn’t stop tomorrow or next week or the next month,” Bulliner said.

They say the truck is mostly for finding probable cause for an arrest. They still need the lab to help build a case.

DART won’t only be used for federal cases, officials say it can travel across Georgia to assist local police departments and county sheriff’s offices.

