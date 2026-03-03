High pollen counts bring sneezing, itchy eyes across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — In Georgia, there’s fall, winter, and then allergy season, and with an early pollen spike, doctors say we are officially in it.

At Tanyard Creek Park in northwest Atlanta, the signs are everywhere: trees budding, bushes blooming, and eyes getting itchy.

“I’ve been sneezing a lot, and I was like, oh my gosh, do I have a cold?” said runner Cherelle Small. “And I realized it’s allergy season.”

Small says this time of year is especially tough because she has asthma.

“I have asthma, so it’s really triggered this time of year,” she said.

Dr. Sara Bluestein with Atlanta Allergy & Asthma says once Georgia stops seeing temperatures below 32 degrees, everything starts to bloom.

“As soon as we stop having our cold days below 32 degrees, immediately Georgia is in bloom,” Bluestein said.

She says while this may feel early, the trend of earlier allergy seasons has become more common over the last few years.

According to pollen data from Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, there were several moderate “orange” days in February and March. Tuesday’s pollen count reached 862, the highest of the year so far.

For those with mild symptoms, Bluestein recommends starting with over-the-counter oral antihistamines.

“If you have mild symptoms, the best thing is over-the-counter oral antihistamines that include Zyrtec, Claritin, Allegra, or Xyzal,” she said.

However, if symptoms include severe congestion, difficulty breathing through your nose, or persistent itchy, watery eyes, she says it may be time to see a specialist.

“Runny nose, congestion, you can’t breathe through your nose, or honestly, some of the worst symptoms are itchy, watery eyes, that’s when it’s time to come see an allergist,” Bluestein said.

She says allergy testing is the first step to determine specific triggers. For some patients, allergy shots can help reduce or even eliminate symptoms over time.

“We would do allergy shots to trick your body into not being allergic to these allergens anymore so that you don’t need medications and you don’t have symptoms when the pollens come out,” Bluestein explained.

Still, some Georgians say they won’t let allergy season slow them down.

“That’s not going to stop me, especially being athletic,” Small said. “I’m just going to push through and make sure I prepare.”

Doctors say if you prefer to avoid medication, try scheduling walks or workouts early in the morning or later in the evening. Pollen levels are typically highest in the middle of the day, especially right after lunch.

