‘He’s a man of God;’ Atlanta pastor talks about being spiritual advisor to Deion Sanders

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Falcons superstar Deion Sanders is a sports icon. He played with the Atlanta Falcons and is now the head football coach for the University of Colorado.

His ties to Atlanta is more than just sports but now he has a spiritual connection.

One picture of Pastor E. Dewey Smith Jr. and Sanders on the sidelines at a Colorado football game is going viral.

“He beckoned for me and said, ‘I need you to come walk the field with me. I said walk the field?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I do not want to play a game until you walk this field with me,” said Pastor Smith.

Pastor Smith is the leader at House of Hope in Decatur. He preaches to thousands of people every Sunday at the church. His reach has extended across the country because of the picture.

He did not even say one word, “So we’re walking praying and worshipping.”

Smith said he did not even notice the cameras.

“I’m just with my friend, doing what he asked me to do, which is to pray for him,” he said.

Smith said his connection with Sanders started almost two decades ago.

“We met about 20 years ago. We did a conference together. It was a men’s conference in Washington D.C.”

But he recently became Sanders spiritual advisor.

“A few years ago, when his pastor passed away, he called me and said I need you to be my pastor. I need you to help me navigate life.”

That includes Smith being at the games with Sanders. You normally do not see a pastor on the sidelines, but let’s be real, Sanders is not your typical college football coach and he has faced heavy criticism because of it.

He is even battling some health challenges.

Smith said Sanders is leaning on his faith.

“He is a man of God. God is doing great things in his life. Maybe it can lead others to have renaissance of faith and believe there is a power greater than themselves.”

