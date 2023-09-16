23-year-old shot, killed outside southwest Atlanta businesses, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta.

Officers were called to an area of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. that is populated with several businesses just before 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot.

Investigators say the man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Channel 2 Action News crews on the scene saw police tape surrounding the parking lot shared by several businesses.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

