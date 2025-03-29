Here’s where Young Thug will perform for the first time since his release from jail

BRIDGEPORT, Ill. — Rapper Young Thug is heading back to the stage for the first time since his more than two-year stint in jail.

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was released from jail last year after pleading guilty to lesser charges in the RICO trial of alleged criminal street gang Young Slime Life.

It now appears that Williams has set his first concert date since his arrest at an Illinois music festival.

Hip-hop music festival Stage Smash, scheduled for June 20 to 22 in Bridgeport, Illinois, announced Young Thug among its lineup of headliners.

He’s set to headline on Sunday, June 22. Among the festival’s other performers that day are metro Atlanta rappers Lil Yachty and Quavo.

Les Ardentes Festitval in Belgium previously announced that Young Thug would be headlining at their festival in July.

