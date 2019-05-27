By: Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here's when you can swim in Atlanta pools for free

ATLANTA - If the 90-degree weather we’ve been having isn’t a clear indication summer is nearing, then pool season is. And what better way to cool off than to take a splash in the city of Atlanta pools.

The 12 community pools and three partner sites opened in early May and will remain open through October 1.

Visitors can take a dip in the pools for free this Memorial Day weekend. Daily pool fees are $5 are restored after this weekend, but pools also have select days for free swim hours.

Here is where you can swim in the city:

1. Adams Park, 1581 Lagoon Lane

12:30 to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays

2. Anderson Park, 100 Anderson Avenue

12:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays

3. Candler Park, 1500 McClendon Avenue

12:30 to 7 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays

4. Rosa L. Burney Park, 477 Windsor Street

12:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays

5. Grant Park, 625 Park Avenue

12:30 to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays

6. John A. White Park, 1101 Cascade Circle

12:30 to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays

7. Rev. James Orange Park, 1305 Oakland Lane

12:30 to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays

8. Maddox Park, 1142 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

12:30 to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays

9. Pittman Park, 950 Garibaldi Street

12:30 to 7 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturdays

10. Powell at Mozley Park, 1690 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

12:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays

11. South Bend Park, 2000 Lakewood Avenue

12:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays

12. Thomasville Park, 1750 Thomasville Drive

12:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays

Partner Sites

1. Chastain Park, 235 Wieuca Road

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Free swim hours are from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday

2. Garden Hills, 335 Pine Tree Road

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Free swim hours are from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday to Friday

3. Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays

Free swim hours are from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

Parents looking to get their children wet for the summer may do so at any of the city’s five splashpads. Children can play in the fountains, dubbed splashpads, for free from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

D.H. Stanton Park on 213 Haygood Avenue Historic 4th Ward Park at 800 Dallas Street Center Hill Park at 2305 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Perkerson Park at 770 Deckner Avenue Rev. James Orange Park at 1305 Oakland Drive

