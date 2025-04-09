Here’s a look back on Octavio Dotel’s career - Braves pitcher killed in nightclub roof collapse

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves expressed their condolences on Tuesday as confirmation came that former Braves pitcher Octavio Dotel was among the dead after the roof collapse at a Dominican Republic nightclub.

He was attending a merengue concert when the roof of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo caved in, killing at least 79 people and injuring 160 others.

Dotel pitched for 13 major league teams, including the Braves, in a 15-year career and won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Braves released a statement Tuesday night, saying: “We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of former Braves pitcher Octavio Dotel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends, as well as everyone affected by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic.”

Tony Blanco, who played one MLB season and eight years professionally in Japan, also died following the collapse, Satosky Terrero from the Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic said. Also killed was Nelsy Cruz, governor of the Monte Cristi province and the sister of Nelson Cruz, a former MLB player and current MLB special adviser to baseball operations.

“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz, and all the victims of last night’s tragedy in Santo Domingo,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family. The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today.”

MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark said the union stands united with the Dominican community “amid the incomprehensible sadness.”

“We grieve for all the victims and send a special message of support to the families of Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco, who leave an unspeakable void with their passing, and to Nelson Cruz, whose family lost a shining light with the death of his sister, Nelsy,” he said in a statement.

Dotel signed with the New York Mets in 1993 as an amateur free agent and made his major league debut in 1999. A starter early in his career, he turned into a reliable and, at times, dominant reliever while appearing in 758 games from 1999-2013.

On July 31, 2007, the Royals traded Dotel to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for pitcher Kyle Davies. He made his Braves debut on August 1 of that year, throwing a scoreless ninth inning in a 12–3 rout of the Astros. On August 10, Dotel was placed on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain. He made his return on September 22,, escaping a bases-loaded jam which eventually led to a Braves win. He recorded a 4.70 ERA in nine appearances with the Braves, and he finished the season 2–1 with a 4.11 ERA in 33 combined relief appearances.

When he took the mound for the Detroit Tigers on April 7, 2012, he set the record playing for the most major league teams at 13. Edwin Jackson broke the record in 2019 when he pitched for his 14th team.

The Mets held a moment of silence for Dotel before their game Tuesday against Miami, and a Dominican flag was shown on the video scoreboard.

Dotel’s best years were with the Houston Astros in the early 2000s. He was a setup man for star closer Billy Wagner, making 302 appearances and posting a 3.25 ERA in four-plus seasons. He was the fifth of six pitchers to combine on a no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 2003. The next year, he was part of the three-way trade that brought Carlos Beltran to the Astros.

Dotel pitched for nine teams before he landed with the Cardinals, who acquired him from Toronto at the 2011 trade deadline. He appeared in 12 postseason games, including five in the World Series against Texas.

In 2013, he pitched on the Dominican Republic team that won the World Baseball Classic with an 8-0 record.

Dotel finished his major league career with 1,143 strikeouts in 951 innings, a magnificent rate of 10.8 per nine innings. He had a career 59-50 record, 109 saves and 3.78 ERA.

In 2019, Dotel and ex-major leaguer Luis Castillo were among 18 people taken into custody during a large U.S. and Dominican law enforcement operation against drug trafficking and money laundering. Dotel and Castillo were released when a Dominican magistrate judge found insufficient evidence to connect them to the operation.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

