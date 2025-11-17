Hemp prohibition included in gov’t reopening bill catches businesses, customers by surprise

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A new ban on certain THC products is in place, affecting hemp products with more than 0.4 milligrams.

Channel 2’s Cory James says the change was part of the federal spending bill signed by President Donald Trump last week to reopen the government.

Some say this change was snuck into the federal spending bill.

This ban impacts businesses that sell Delta 8 products, which are popular among hemp users.

Attorney Tom Church, who has represented smoke shops in their fights against similar changes, said, “It’s not a matter of might, it’s now law, and if nothing else changes, it’s going to ban all intoxicating hemp products and some non-intoxicating hemp products.”

Supporters of the change argue that the ban is necessary to better regulate the use of these products and prevent them from falling into the hands of minors. However, some individuals feel that the government should prioritize other pressing issues.

Chanel Austin, a THC user, expressed her disagreement with the ban, saying, “I’m pretty sure some of them government officials, they smokem yes. I don’t know what’s going on with government, and I’m going smoke me a little spliff and put it in the lord’s hands.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group