‘Heard a crack:’ Tree toppled by winds falls on nursery at Buckhead home

ATLANTA — To help remove a tree that fell on a house and powerlines, the Atlanta Department of Transportation temporarily closed a section of Overbrook Drive.

Severe Weather Team 2 was tracking the gusty winds Sunday that contributed to the tree falling, when a wind advisory was in effect most of the day and speeds reached as high as 40 mph.

Channel 2 Action News reported when the tree fell on Sunday, landing on the roof of a home and damaging the nursery while a baby was inside.

The road closure was scheduled to be in effect between Collier Road NW to Evergreen Lane NW until 4 p.m., for removal and cleanup.

Speaking with Channel 2’s Tom Regan, neighbors living near where the tree fell, saying they heard the crack when it happened.

“My wife was home and heard the crack,” Garrett Anderson said. “It shook the house and the electricity flickered a little bit.”

Another neighbor, Melissa McFaddin, said it was scary.

“These trees and the wind, you just don’t know,” McFaddin said.

The baby who was in the home at the time the tree fell was first checked out at the scene, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, then taken to a hospital.

Channel 2 Action News was told the baby is doing fine after the incident.

