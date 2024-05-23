HAPPENING TODAY: ‘Whistleblower’ supposed to testify in Willis investigative committee hearing

ATLANTA — A special state senate investigative committee will hold another hearing Thursday into allegations of misconduct against the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

The fourth hearing of the Senate Special Investigation Committee starts at 1:30 p.m.

It’s looking into allegations of misconduct against Fulton County DA Fani Willis and her prosecution of former President Donald Trump and others.

Willis has claimed from the beginning that this is all a political witch hunt.

The Republican chairman of the committee told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they want to find out how state money is being used by the DA’s office.

Athens Republican Bill Cowsert has threatened to subpoena Willis if she doesn’t come to testify voluntarily.

Willis insists that the committee doesn’t have the legal authority to subpoena her.

“If she’s not willing to come and explain her conduct, then we will subpoena her and ask her to come, require her to come,” Cowsert said.

“First of all, I don’t even think they have the authority to subpoena me, but they need to learn the law,” Willis said.

This hearing is supposed to feature someone the committee calls a “whistleblower.”

