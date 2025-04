ATLANTA — Videos captured hail falling during the storm Wednesday in Atlanta.

At Truist Park, a viewer got footage of small hail falling on the empty seats shortly after the Braves game ended. Atlanta got the 4-1 win over the Cardinals just ahead of the weather.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer shared video of hail falling on traffic along I-75 near the Northside Avenue exit.

Hail falling on I-75

