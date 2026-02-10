Gunman arrested after barricading inside Atlanta home for hours

ATLANTA — A gunman is in custody after being barricaded inside a northwest Atlanta home on Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of SWAT officers responded to the home on Cameron Alexander Blvd. off Northside Dr.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna was live at the scene during Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Just a few minutes before he was live, Doudna saw police take a man into custody and bring him out of the house in handcuffs

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw a large number of SWAT officers surrounding the home.

Details on what led to the response have not been released.

Police have not identified the man who was barricaded inside the home.

