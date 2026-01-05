GSP responds to 333 crashes during New Year’s Holiday, 7 dead statewide

ATLANTA — The New Year’s Holiday travel period saw law enforcement out in force to make sure Georgia roads stayed safe.

During the travel period, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said they responded to hundreds of incidents, including several fatal crashes.

Across the state’s highways and interstates, state troopers pulled over 368 drivers for driving under the influence and responded to 333 crashes across Georgia.

Additionally, GSP responded to three fatal crashes on state roads, though the total of traffic-related deaths across the state was seven, as reported by all agencies.

The biggest source of traffic incidents for state troopers were seatbelt citations, according to data from law enforcement officials.

Here’s a tally of the various infractions and crashes state officers responded to directly during the travel period:

DUI: 368

Distracted Driving: 482

Seatbelt Citations: 645

Total Crash Report County: 333

Total Crash Fatalities (Persons): 3

Total Crash Injuries (Persons): 156

Total Crashes w/ Under the Influence (UI): 45

Total Crashes with CMV Involvement: 13

