Group of Atlanta residents suing city over sewage overflows, broken water infrastructure

ATLANTA — A group of people who live on the west side of Atlanta say the city’s crumbling sewer and stormwater infrastructure has left their homes flooded on too many occasions.

Now, they are suing the city in an attempt to find a resolution.

Those residents shared their stories on the steps of city hall after their attorney filed the first of what she called many lawsuits against the city of Atlanta.

Kayshon Jackson was at the news conference.

Afterward, he took Channel 2′s Tom Jones to his old home on Oliver Street in northwest Atlanta.

That’s where Jackson said he used to live, until last September.

“Sept. 14th. Everyone here got affected,” he told Channel 2 Action News.

Jackson said that when torrential rains caused sewage to flood his home, and his neighbors’ homes, too.

‘Six feet of water. Cars were swimming right where you’re standing,” he pointed out.

He said sewage overflows are still a problem.

“And as you can see, it’s still coming up,” he said, pointing to a puddle of water in front of his old home.

Jackson said they’ve been dealing with flooding even before September. He said the city has ignored the issues caused by its failing infrastructure.

Back at the news conference on the steps of city hall, one resident after another shared stories of flooding from that night. “I panicked. I lost it,” one woman said, describing how flood waters frightened her.

Another person described how water rushed into his home, causing his family to evacuate. “As I ran through the sewage water I saw the water spilling in through the windows,” Mahdi Chanel explained.

Many said they’ve dealt with clogged storm drains and flooding for decades.

“We are filing several lawsuits,” attorney Meghan Jones said.

She said she is filing lawsuits on behalf of about 40 residents, alleging the city has ignored their complaints and failed to repair its crumbling infrastructure.

“We will be seeking damages for damage to personal property,” Jones added.

Jackson says the problems have gone on for too long. “It’s something that should have been fixed. Hasn’t been fixed.”

Channel 2 Action News asked the city to respond to the allegations and the lawsuit. This is the response we received from a spokesperson:

“The City has a claims process to assist constituents when the weather or natural disasters impact the City’s system. The claims information can be found at atlantaga.gov. Claims are normally filed with the city and home insurance to facilitate timely resolution. Many residents impacted utilized these options and this remains an option for these residents.

In response to the September 14, 2023, rain event, the City received and conducted visits to approximately 117 properties, of which 31 claims have been received and are either under review or approved. Similarly, the City leveraged existing contracts for internal and external property clean-up assistance and the expanded Care & Conserve Program for eligible customers.

Currently, the City projects invest roughly $600 million dollars in remaining sewer infrastructure projects within the remaining areas where projects are pending completion. Projects within the Westside of the City are currently focused on planning and implementation efforts.

While it would be inappropriate to comment on any potential pending litigation, the City remains committed to completing the necessary sewer infrastructure improvements to abate sanitary sewer overflows, ensure adequate system capacity, reduce flooding and pollution caused by stormwater, and safeguard our citizens’ public health and safety. A portfolio of citywide projects includes all measures required to comply with two (2) federal Consent Decrees and a State Consent Order to improve water quality throughout metro Atlanta. Thus far, the City has invested more than $2 billion in combined and separate sewer system improvements.

Through the implementation of such improvements, thus far, the City has achieved 90 percent sewer separation of the City’s system, completed the necessary rehabilitation of over 420 miles of sanitary sewers and has achieved capacity relief of nearly 50 percent of the collection and transmission system. The City is in compliance with its regulatory requirements and remains fully committed to implementing sustainable and resilient projects to ensure adequate system capacity, mitigate localized flooding and ensure clean water in Atlanta with the goal of creating the most eco-friendly urban creeks and streams in the country.

Additionally, the Department of Watershed Management is collaborating with Federal partners like FEMA regarding properties that are situated in flood-zones and prone to repeat flooding events.”

