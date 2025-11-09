Greyhound parent company announces 2 new routes from Atlanta

ATLANTA — Flix North America, the parent company of FlixBus and Greyhound, announced the launch of new bus routes from Atlanta, establishing the city as a key network hub in the Southeast.

According to Flix, the expansion includes new and upgraded routes across Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina, connecting major cities such as Atlanta, Jacksonville, Charlotte, Raleigh and Charleston.

The company said the initiative aims to provide travelers with affordable and reliable transportation options following recent changes to intercity bus services in the region.

“Connecting communities through affordable, reliable travel is at the core of our mission,” Karina Frayter, head of communications at Flix North America, said in a statement. “These new routes ensure millions of travelers across the Southeast continue to have convenient and essential access to transportation infrastructure that connects both urban and rural communities across the region.”

Greyhound is launching two new routes from Atlanta, reinforcing the city’s position as a key mobility hub.

The first route connects Atlanta with Florence, Myrtle Beach and Charleston, providing a direct line through South Carolina’s coastal corridor.

The second route links Atlanta with Athens, Augusta, Florence and Raleigh, enhancing intercity connections between Georgia and the Carolinas.

Company officials said FlixBus is also expanding its network with a new route and updates to existing ones.

A new line will connect Orlando, Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Savannah and Charlotte, linking northern Florida to key cities in Georgia and the Carolinas.

In addition, the Orlando to Raleigh route now includes Charlotte, offering faster north-south connections, and one of the daily Atlanta to New York City trips will now operate via Augusta and Florence.

Passengers can book tickets and find schedules through the FlixBus or Greyhound apps and websites. Onboard amenities include free Wi-Fi, power outlets, and comfortable seating, enhancing the travel experience.

With these new routes, Flix North America aims to maintain and strengthen vital connections for communities across the Southeast, ensuring uninterrupted mobility for millions of travelers.

“Whether it’s exploring the Atlantic coast, visiting family across the Carolinas, or students heading to Atlanta for a weekend festival, travelers across the Southeast can stay connected without the high cost or hassle of flying or driving,” Frayter said.

