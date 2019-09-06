Grady High School student arrested after weapon found in book bag

ATLANTA - A Grady High School student was arrested Thursday after bringing a weapon and “illegal contraband” to the school.
A district spokesman said the items were discovered in the student’s book bag. The district did not specify what kind of weapon the student had. The student will face criminal charges.
“There was no disruption to the school day. The incident is being investigated by the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department,” said Ian Smith, APS spokesman. “The safety and security of our students and staff at Atlanta Public Schools is our top priority. We encourage everyone to continue to partner with us to ensure a safe, welcoming and respectful environment on all of our campuses.”
This story was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
