  • Governor tells Channel 2 he plans to sign hands-free bill

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that Gov. Nathan Deal intends to sign the hands-free driving bill into law.

    Deal told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that he realizes a lot of people might not like the bill, but it’s there for one simple reason: to save lives.

    Law enforcement plans to give drivers a 90-day grace period before officers start handing out tickets.

    Elliot speaks with the governor about the importance of the bill, LIVE for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. 

