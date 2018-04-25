Governor tells Channel 2 he plans to sign hands-free bill

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that Gov. Nathan Deal intends to sign the hands-free driving bill into law.
Deal told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that he realizes a lot of people might not like the bill, but it’s there for one simple reason: to save lives.
#Breaking Gov. Nathan Deal says he will sign the Hands-Free Distracted Driving bill into law. Once signed, it would go into effect July 1.— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) April 25, 2018
More details to come... pic.twitter.com/NuG8ruS0dy
Law enforcement plans to give drivers a 90-day grace period before officers start handing out tickets.
Elliot speaks with the governor about the importance of the bill, LIVE for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
