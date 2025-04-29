Gov. Kemp signs bill to bolster school safety, quicken emergency responses

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed multiple bills into law on Monday to provide additional safety measures for students and teachers.

House Bill 268 will require schools to have up-to-date mapping and silent panic alarms that directly alert 911.

The bill, also known as Alyssa’s law, was named after Alyssa Alhadeff, one of the victims of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Alyssa’s Law seeks to reduce response times to school emergencies, such as medical issues or threats.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Alyssa’s parents were at the bill signing on Monday and Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter spoke with them.

“This is the 8th state we have passed Alyssa’s law, and we hope to get it passed nationwide so that every school has this panic button as a standard level of school safety protection,” Lori Alhadeff said.

Gov. Kemp also signed multiple other bills that ensure fairness in school sports and to improve the quality of education in Georgia.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group