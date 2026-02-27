Gov. Kemp pushing for Braves legend Dale Murphy to join the Hall of Fame

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp agrees with those who think that Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy should have a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Murphy, 69, joined the governor and lawmakers at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday.

He spent most of his Major League Baseball career with the Braves.

Murphy was the youngest player to win back-to-back MVP awards and was a seven-time All Star.

“He was a childhood idol, but also a great mentor to us to play the game the right way,” Kemp said with Murphy next to him. “Somebody to look up to,...not only myself, but the State of Georgia.”

At the last vote, Murphy received six of the 12 votes needed to get into the Hall of Fame.

He said that he’s been overwhelmed by the support from fans all over the country.

Last month, fellow Atlanta Braves star Andruw Jones was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

