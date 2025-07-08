Gov. Kemp appoints new Dept. Of Community Health commissioner

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced he will appoint Dr. Dean Burke to serve as commissioner of the Department of Community Health, effective August 1.

The appointment follows current Commissioner Russel Carlson’s announcement that he has accepted a position in the private sector.

Burke currently serves as the chief medical officer for the Department of Community Health.

He directly oversees the State Health Benefit Plan and the State Office of Rural Health.

Burke is a graduate of Georgia Southwestern University and the Medical College of Georgia.

He practiced obstetrics and gynecology for 27 years in rural Georgia.

“Marty, the girls, and I want to thank Dr. Burke for continuing his service to the people of our state in this new leadership position,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Given his extensive background in medicine and healthcare policy, he is uniquely qualified to fill this role at a pivotal time for this important agency. I’m confident he will demonstrate the same level of commitment as commissioner that he has shown throughout his many years of public service.”

