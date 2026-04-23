Giant pandas coming back to Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two new giant pandas are coming to Zoo Atlanta 18 months after the previous panda family went back to China.

On Thursday, zoo officials announced a new partnership that will bring male Ping Ping and female Fu Shuang to Atlanta.

Both were born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China.

Back in October 2024, a family of pandas who called Atlanta home were sent to the Chengdu base.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The zoo’s original agreement with China lasted from 1999 to 2024 and saw original pair Lun Lun and Yang Yang have seven offspring. The whole family now lives in China.

“Zoo Atlanta is delighted and honored to yet again be trusted as stewards of this treasured species,” said Raymond B. King, President and CEO. “We can’t wait to meet Ping Ping and Fu Shuang.”

There is no date when visitors will be able to come meet Ping Ping and Fu Shuang.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group