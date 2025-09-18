Georgia’s unemployment rate holds steady in August

ATLANTA — Georgia’s unemployment rate remained steady at 3.4% in August 2025, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

The state added 1,900 jobs in August, bringing the total number of jobs to 4,999,600. Over the past year, Georgia saw an increase of 32,300 jobs. Key sectors such as health care and social assistance reached all-time highs, with 627,200 jobs, while leisure and hospitality reached 521,200 jobs.

“Georgia is already the No. 1 state for business, and now we’re building a reputation as the top state for talent,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. “With unemployment holding steady at 3.4% in August, nine-tenths below the national average, and Georgia adding workers seven months in a row, our workforce is strong and growing.”

In August, retail trade gained 2,900 jobs, administrative and support services added 1,800 jobs, and accommodation and food services increased by 1,600 jobs. State government and other services also saw gains, with 1,500 and 1,200 jobs added, respectively.

However, some sectors experienced declines. Construction lost 3,000 jobs, information decreased by 2,400 jobs, and professional and technical services saw a reduction of 1,500 jobs. Federal government and real estate and rental, and leasing jobs also faced declines, losing 1,200 and 1,000 jobs, respectively.

Over the past year, health care and social assistance led job gains with 25,100 new positions, followed by administrative and support services with 7,400 jobs. Local government, arts, entertainment, and recreation, and state government also contributed to job growth.

Despite these gains, transportation, warehousing, and utilities saw a decrease of 9,000 jobs over the year, while information, construction, wholesale trade, and federal government jobs also experienced declines.

