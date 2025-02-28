Georgians boycotting consumer spending as companies roll back DEI initiatives

ATLANTA — Some people across the country and in metro Atlanta are participating in a 24-hour economic blackout boycott of consumer spending.

The action is in response to DEI rollbacks at several major corporate and retail companies.

“When something impacts one of us, it impacts all of us,” community activist Shar Bates told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

The boycott means no shopping for clothes, electronics, groceries, fast food or gas.

John Schwarz of the People’s Union USA organized the boycott.

“Do not spend today. Hold the line. Stay strong,” he said in an Instagram post.

But Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard questioned whether the boycott would make a difference.

“A lot of talk on social media, but in terms of impacting sales, not really,” said Clark Howard.

“Every great movement starts with a critical moment,” Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church said.

Dr. Bryant is organizing another boycott of Target on March 5 in response to the store’s changes to DEI initiatives in step with President Donald Trump’s executive order.

He said Friday’s economic blackout sends a message.

“If it doesn’t make a monetary impact, it will make a moral impact. We’ve not seen the nation galvanize on one accord in such a way in a long time, so one day maybe the start of many days to come,” Dr. Bryant said.

“The Montgomery bus boycott lasted over 381 days and that’s why it was successful. Like they’re not going to care until you bring them to their knees,” Bates said.

The economic blackout runs until 11:59 p.m. on Friday night.

