Georgia Tech renames school for former President and first lady Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech held a celebration earlier this week to name its School of Public Policy for Georgia’s favorite couple: former President and first lady Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson was at the ceremony as the building that’s been standing since 1923 got its new name.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“When you evoke the Carter name, it means something,” Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School of Public Policy Chair Cassidy Sugimoto said. “In that one word, you encompass decades of public service.”

The former president didn’t graduate from Georgia Tech, but he did attend the college for one year before transferring to the U.S. Naval Academy.

The Carters’ grandchildren attended the ceremony and told Wilson they are proud of the partnership between Georgia Tech and the Carter Center.

RELATED STORIES:

“I love this school. My grandparents loved this school, and having their name on the School of Public Policy here is amazing,” grandson Josh Carter said.

“When we think about what we want from our public policy, a lot of times it is gonna be bringing partnerships together,” grandson Jason Carter said. “Theirs was a partnership of love, it was a partnership of service, and I think that’s a fantastic thing for the school to honor.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group