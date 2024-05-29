Georgia Tech plans to open free thrift store for students

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is about to open a campus thrift store for its students. They’re stocking it with all the things other students were going to throw away at the end of the recent semester.

On the other side of a set of glass doors between Georgia Tech’s bookstore is a big room full of everything.

“Everything is left on the sidewalks, in the dumpsters, in the hallways, and in the lobbies. There are a lot of kids with a lot of stuff,” student Bella Brunner told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

Brunner, who is a third-year student at Georgia Tech, helps run what they’re calling Green Goodbyes. It’s a shop packed with gently used necessities that were going to be tossed by students at the end of the semester.

“We just noticed that so many useful items were being thrown away in the garbage,” the school’s Director of Community Engagement, Julie Birchfield, said.

Birchfield helped organize the effort to salvage what departing students were done with, check to make sure it was still good, and offer it free of charge to the next group of students who will arrive on campus this coming August.

There are microwaves, mini-refrigerators, clothes, pots, pans, coffee cups, coffee makers, and much more.

“I can speak as a student who is chronically broke because I’m in college. Having a source of free items is fantastic,” Brunner said.

The thrift shop will open when students return in August.

